Dear Editor: The effort by the Trump administration to expand “junk” insurance plans is appalling. These plans would allow insurers to disqualify people based on a pre-existing condition. It puts millions of these Americans at risk.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin understands the stakes Wisconsin families face. She was hospitalized as a child and grew up labeled by the insurance companies as having a pre-existing condition, and she saw firsthand how her grandparents struggled to get her insurance. Tammy championed health care reforms that protected people with pre-existing conditions, and now she is taking on the drug and insurance companies to stop the expansion of junk plans.
Any Wisconsinite who thinks they might someday need their health insurance to cover life-saving care better think whether they want to risk some big insurance company disqualifying them for any of a long list of pre-existing conditions. If this matters to you, vote for Tammy Baldwin on Nov. 6 so that she can keep fighting to protect our health care.
Katie Jaeger
Madison
