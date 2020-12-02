Katie Green: Marklein only solicits negative feedback on election

Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Sen. Howard Marklein. I suspect it pertains to Rep. Todd Novak, as well, but since I’ve not received any communications from Mr. Novak for months, who knows?
Sen. Marklein,
I see you have lined up with the divisive camp that questions the results of the recent election and the integrity of the election workers in Wisconsin, who took great health risks to work diligently and objectively on everyone’s behalf to the best of their ability. Where in your newsletter to constituents is the request to register a voter’s satisfaction and trust in the election process? I see only that you solicit “concerns,” “complaints" and “allegations” concerning the election. Don’t you want to know that I myself and a majority of voters have great trust in the integrity of both the process and the poll workers? Do you consider that your own election to state office two years ago was illegal or fraudulent? Many of the votes cast then were by mail-in/absentee ballots, counted by these same poll workers. And will you be content to see thousands of ballots disqualified that the citizens of this state cast in good faith? Or do you agree with delusional President Trump that only the votes that are cast for him or other Republicans are legitimate?
Awaiting your answers to these burning questions,
Katie Green
Plain
