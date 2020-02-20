Kathy Zuelsdorff: 'Steady Shot' coverage doesn't mention insulin pumps

Dear Editor: While in town for several days recently, I picked up a copy of Cap Times and read the article from the young adult who was diagnosed as a Type I diabetic approximately eight years ago. He was promoting the Steady Shot, a type of insulin injection device he helped design which offers users the ability to "inject" insulin in a wider array of body locations to avoid lipohypertrophy (fatty deposits below injection sites that can limit absorption of insulin). After Mr. Michels' initial diagnosis, he described being taught techniques that would involve complicated maneuvers to change up his injection sites. Being familiar with the regimens of Type I diabetes for over 45 years, I was astounded to note that the use of insulin pumps was never even mentioned in this article. Insulin pumps have been accessible to Type I diabetics for more than 20 years and provide the ability for much better blood sugar control than multiple daily injections. I can't fathom why a physician/endocrinologist would not recommend a pump to someone recently diagnosed with Type I diabetes, especially a young person who could more readily adapt to the technology and use of a pump. Olympic level athletes who are Type I diabetics use insulin pumps, so physical activity and athletic prowess are not a hindrance to pump use. I understand there may be situations or other underlying reasons why a pump may not be workable for all Type I diabetics. But if even a minor purpose of the article is meant to educate and promote better blood glucose control, then failing to provide any mention of insulin pumps and their advantages, in favor of promoting a device to inject one's self with insulin in numerous bodily locations does not provide the full picture of options to those with diabetes.
Kathy Zuelsdorff
Cable
