Dear Editor: I am ashamed to be from Wisconsin after learning of the comments made by one of my representatives to the U.S. Senate in response to Donald Trump's most recent abuse of the power bestowed to the office of the president of the United States. Sen. Ron Johnson was quoted as saying "You've heard President Trump talk. That's President Trump," and "I'm not especially concerned right now about the overall nature of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy."
As representatives of the people of Wisconsin to the United States Congress, it is your duty to uphold your own oath of office. You swore to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;" that you would "bear true faith and allegiance to the same;" and that you would "well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office" to which you were about to enter. So help you God.
You did not swear to support and defend any single person, industry, political action committee or your own pocketbook.
When we are all dead and buried, who will visit our grave and ponder our legacy? Not Donald Trump, Charles Koch or the Chamber of Commerce, but our loved ones we leave behind.
Please, do the right thing.
Kathy Sommer
Prescott
