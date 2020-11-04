Kathy Meehan: Thank you for Catholicism column

Dear Editor: Thank you, Sharyn Stumpf, for writing such an excellent column and voicing the view of many (most?) Catholics. I wish you were our bishop. May I live to see the day when women believe this is even possible.
Kathy Meehan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!