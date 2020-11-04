 Skip to main content
Kathy Meehan: Thank you for Catholicism column

Dear Editor: Thank you, Sharyn Stumpf, for writing such an excellent column and voicing the view of many (most?) Catholics. I wish you were our bishop. May I live to see the day when women believe this is even possible.

Kathy Meehan

Madison

