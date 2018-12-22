Dear Editor: Paul Terranova made excellent points in his op/ed "It's time to change the conversation about Tree Lane Apartments." Many of us on the west side agree with him. We aren't loud enough and we need to be. Thank you, Paul, for helping me see more clearly.

Kathy Meehan

Madison

