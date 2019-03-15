Dear Editor: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn differ widely in their views and endorsements.
Lisa Neubauer affirms, “I am running because I care about making sure our court is fair, impartial, independent, and upholds the rule of law. Now, more than ever, we need our courts to protect the rights of all Wisconsinites and the fundamental principles of our democracy.”
Neubauer has been recognized for practicing these ideals by being elected twice to the Court of Appeals and then appointed its chief justice in 2015. She is endorsed by over 330 current and former judges and by 80 current and former sheriffs and district attorneys — support that bridges both parties.
Conversely, Brian Hagedorn is endorsed by six judges and 38 sheriffs, but lost his endorsement from the Wisconsin Realtors Association over concerns of principles and values.
As chief legal counsel for former Gov. Walker, Hagedorn worked to undermine a Wisconsin law providing basic rights for LGBT couples like hospital visitation and inheritance. The state Supreme Court unanimously disagreed, upholding the law in their decision. Hagedorn remains on the board of the private school he helped found which can expel students and teachers for being LGBT.
Hagedorn wrote, "We’re close, very close to a complete Republican takeover of government. We have not been able to pass our agenda in part because we do not have enough power.” ("Anno Domini," February 2006) He also has claimed there is nothing in the Constitution to prohibit a state from declaring its own official religion, but now affirms that states may not establish their own religions “under current doctrine.”
How judges interpret the law is crucial.
Every vote for Lisa Neubauer for Supreme Court Judge on April 2 is vital to uphold the rule of law fairly, impartially, and independently.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.