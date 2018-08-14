Dear Editor: This is not who we are. People, the environment, words and facts matter.
Donald Trump’s rebuke of our country and intelligence community following the Putin summit, and his Iranian threats for “consequences few … have ever suffered" are dangerous statements.
Taking children from their parents, deporting illegal immigrants without their children, placing children in prison-like conditions are immoral.
Denying science and climate change in the face of devastating droughts, floods, and extreme temperatures and forest fires; eliminating protections for clean air and water; removing restrictions on harmful chemicals; lowering car emission standards — all jeopardize our children’s future.
Dictators cry “fake news” as they shut down journalists. The free press is essential to democracy, not “the enemy of the people,” as Stalin decried.
Praising strong-arm despots, maligning allies, not standing up for human rights, and starting trade wars that threaten American farmers and manufacturers show a lack of understanding of what has made America great.
Claiming to “drain the swamp” is Trump’s way of bringing in his own crocodiles. Members of Trump’s staff have engaged in unethical conduct. Administrators Pruitt and Price "resigned" as evidence for misdeeds mounted. Others have ties to business groups they regulate. Previous staffers Flynn, Manafort and Papadopoulos – indicted as a result of the Russia probe.
Trump’s comments following the violence at Charlottesville elicited white supremacist support. His xenophobic comments and measures violate American values.
Values matter. Respecting individual rights, differences and responsibilities, acknowledging verifiable facts, supporting allies — these are values that make America great.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
