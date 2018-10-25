Dear Editor: The Governor and Attorney General directly affect quality of life for families and communities. Health care, education, voting rights, clean air and water are at stake. Challengers Tony Evers for governor and Josh Kaul for attorney general offer hope.
Brad Schimel, current AG, is involved in a multistate lawsuit to end the Affordable Care Act — threatening health coverage for pre-existing conditions. Josh Kaul would try to end Wisconsin's participation in the lawsuit, stating “the AG’s job is to defend state statutes and stage agency actions if there is a legally defensible position to take.”
Scott Walker rejected federal money for “full expansion” of Medicaid, so Wisconsin spent over $1 billion more to fund Medicaid. Evers would accept federal money to expand Medicaid – saving state tax dollars, and as a by-product, helping to keep local hospitals open.
Voting rights are essential to democracy. Evers supports nonpartisan redistricting and automatic voter registration for 18-year-olds – encouraging more young people to vote. Schimel defends voter-suppression ID policies. In an April interview Schimel suggested that Trump wouldn’t have won Wisconsin without our state’s voter ID laws.
State funding for K-12 and higher education was severely cut under Walker, causing school districts to increasingly seek referendums ($1.35 billion authorized in 2016). University of Wisconsin campuses are reducing classes, majors, and research needed in a changing world. Walker’s Act 10 resulted in fewer young people seeking teaching as a profession. Evers recognizes and fights for the needs of students and strong schools.
To address environmental issues, Evers would “begin by enforcing present law,” bring science back to the decision-making process in the DNR, and put Wisconsin on a path to use more clean, renewable energy – all needed following years of environmental protections being significantly weakened or dismissed.
Evers and Kaul will fight for Wisconsin.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
