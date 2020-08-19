Kathy Kascewicz: Not voting is a vote for Trump

Dear Editor: We need a president who puts America first — before personal interests of power, money, or admiration — a president who takes the responsibilities of leadership to heart, seeks the advice of experts and the findings of science, unites us in common interests, and keeps us safe.
Instead of responding quickly to the coronavirus, Trump predicted it would disappear “like a miracle.” Instead of forming a national plan covering safety measures, testing, and adequate production/distribution of supplies, Trump passed the buck to state governors.
Leading epidemiologists estimated that approximately 90% of American COVID-19 deaths can be attributed to the administration’s delay between March 2 and 16. The CDC projects 200,000 deaths by Labor Day.
Trump’s intent to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, leaving millions uninsured with no alternative plan to cover pre-existing conditions, is unconscionable.
Climate change poses an “immediate risk” to national security according to the Pentagon, but not according to Trump who views it as a hoax. Our children will bear the brunt of climate change, as Trump’s policies accelerate it.
Weakening ties with allies and taking the words of Putin over that of our intelligence agency leaves us vulnerable.
The threat of nuclear disaster increases as Trump withdraws from international agreements to limit nuclear development including the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and soon the Open Skies Treaty. The New START Treaty is due for renewal in 2021. How safely should we sleep with Trump’s hand alone on the nuclear button?
Voting for Biden and Harris is essential to our well-being and safety.
Keep safe. Request an absentee ballot early (https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/VoteAbsentee). Vote ASAP since our U.S. Postal Service is being underfunded, machinery removed, and overtime eliminated to prevent mail-in votes from being counted on time. Not voting is a vote for Trump.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!