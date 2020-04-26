Kathy Kascewicz: Democracy is at stake in Wisconsin

Dear Editor: Democracy is at stake when citizens must choose between their personal safety and their right to vote. Other states with elections scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic chose to postpone their elections or had mail-in-voting for all in place, but not Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve the distribution of absentee ballots to every Wisconsin voter. Republicans refused. Gov. Evers moved the April election date to June. The date change was struck down by the conservative majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Limiting voter turnout in large cities like Milwaukee, which lean Democratic, can throw an election in favor of Republican candidates. A relatively small number of votes determined the win of Donald Trump in 2016 and conservative Justice Hagedorn in 2019.

Milwaukee County, a COVID-19 epicenter, opened only five of its 180 polling locations. A shortage in poll workers resulted in voters having two-hour wait lines and crowded polling conditions. The losses in would-be voters and health fallout are unknown.

A federal judge granted an April 13 extension for Wisconsin absentee ballot acceptance, but the U.S. Supreme Court conservative majority over-ruled postmark extensions.