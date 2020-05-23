Kathy Kascewicz: Congress must act to protect elections

Dear Editor: The 2020 election will determine the future direction of our country. Congress needs to act now to ensure all Americans have a voice in determining that future. The right of every eligible American citizen to vote safely and without barriers is at the heart of our democracy.

State and county election officials from both parties nationwide have expressed that they need help in order to hold November elections under pandemic conditions. For this to happen, at least $4 billion for elections needs to be allotted in the next federal stimulus package.

These funds are needed to:

1. Increase capacity for voting by mail. To protect public health, every American must have the option to vote by mail. This requires an upgrade of voting systems to provide and process tens of millions of additional mail ballots nationwide.

2. Maintain safe and sanitized in-person voting. Mail voting is necessary, but cannot fully replace in-person voting. Polling places will need more staff, expanded early voting days and hours, and sanitation supplies for poll workers and voters.