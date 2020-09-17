Kathy Kascewicz: Biden will keep Social Security secure

Dear Editor: The future of Social Security may well depend on the outcome of the 2020 election. Opposing values concerning this program are expressed by Biden and Trump.
Biden proposes to increase Social Security benefits in several areas and restore long-term solvency to the program by raising taxes on earning above $400,000.
1. Biden’s plan raises the minimum amount a retiree with 30 years of employment can receive to 125% of the poverty line.
2. Seniors between the ages of 78 and 82 would receive gradual increases in their annual benefit to address payments that have not kept up with the cost of living.
3. Survivor benefits for widows and widowers would be increased by about 20%.
Currently, employees and employers pay 6.2% from wages toward Social Security up to earnings of $137,700. Biden calls for adding that tax to earnings over $400,000 to ensure long-term solvency of Social Security and increase benefits for those most in need.
Social Security's reserve is projected to run out by 2035. Less money is coming in and more is going out. When the reserve is gone, benefits would be reduced to an estimated 76%. Reduced benefits could come much sooner due to COVID-19 — fewer workers and more early retirements.
Trump has ordered the Treasury Department to stop collecting Social Security’s payroll contributions for four months and promised, if re-elected, to “terminate the tax." Without tax revenues, disability insurance would end in one year and remaining Social Security benefits in three years. Trump has authority to defer taxes when a disaster is declared.
Trump suggested using the general fund for Social Security — but then instead of operating as a guaranteed entitlement, Social Security would be subject to annual modification and reduction by Congress.
My vote is for Biden to keep Social Security secure.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
