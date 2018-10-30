Dear Editor: As the story of the latest shooting atrocity at the synagogue in Pittsburgh comes to my email I cannot make myself open the page. To vote — I will. To protest — I must. I think of the profiteers of war and the need for mental health funding. Where have we come as a nation? Is there a way back? The disgust that I feel is enormous.
How great the need now for healing the wounds of war, psychological and physical — the opiate crisis will not go away as those afflicted may not see hope. The voices and images of the heroes that we seek seem muted by the voices of those who sow distress, and distrust of "strangers" continues to oppress us. In the words of Eugene Robinson: I can't think of another election that I most wanted over. We must change the climate of this nation or it may not survive.
Kathryn McKenzie
Superior
