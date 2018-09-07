Dear Editor: A federal decision to reinstate the Clean Water Rule in 26 states is an important win for public health. Unfortunately, Wisconsin is not one of those states. The Clean Water Rule finalized in 2015 clarified ambiguities of what was considered a protected water source under the Clean Water Act. This rule provides protection of drinking water sources from streams and wetlands, which are the water source for one in three Americans, including nearly one in 14 Wisconsin residents.
This rule is a strong, commonsense policy that makes clean water a priority throughout the nation. Yet, the Trump administration is continuing to move forward with its plans to delay and eventually repeal the Clean Water Rule. Repealing this rule would mean that at least 53 percent of Wisconsin’s stream miles and millions of acres of wetlands nationwide will again be at risk from pollution and destruction from development, oil and gas production, and other industrial activities. Blocking this rule would imperil drinking water sources, as well as the small businesses and communities that rely on clean water.
Contamination of drinking water sources remains a major concern in Wisconsin, especially relating to agriculture. It has serious implications for human health. Wisconsin has concentrated groundwater pumping that threatens the health of nearby streams and lakes. Aquifers have been contaminated with runoff. Protecting these small streams and wetlands provides necessary safeguards for our state’s drinking water sources while delivering environmental and economic benefits.
Kathryn Lammers
member, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments
La Crosse
