Kathleene Parker: Population influences health care, environmental concerns

Dear Editor: Dave Gorak hit the nail on the head about population, especially the Sierra Club’s sellout on population. I served on the Sierra Club’s national Population Issues Subcommittee in the 1980s, a time during which the club printed a bumper sticker: “The U.S.: The World’s Most Overpopulated Nation.” But not long after, in exchange for a whopping donation, the club was claiming population doesn’t matter.

We should, out of respect for the man’s memory and during this the month of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, remember why Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisconsin) originally founded Earth Day. It was not as some politically correct woo-woo celebration of Mother Earth, but to focus on population, most particularly U.S. population.

During the first Earth Day, the U.S. was a “mere” 200 million. That was also about when President Nixon’s bipartisan Rockefeller Commission, after a two-year study, determined that there were few benefits and many perils if the nation “risked” becoming 300 million people, which we nonetheless hit in 2006. It should be remembered — in this time of a COVID-19 pandemic — that they warned, among other things, that health care would be maxed out and might be unable to cope with any stresses on the system, like perhaps COVID-19.