Kathleen Marsh: Democrats will clean up the mess Republicans made

Dear Editor: So Mr. Divide and Conquer (Scott Walker) and Mr. Trump-Enabler (Ron Johnson) have the temerity to demand in writing that Democrats "unite" with Republicans to do something to stop COVID-19 spread. Of course. It is we Democrats who must once again step up to clean up the dangerous, deadly detritus the hyper-partisan Wisconsin GOP created.
Please remember it was Republicans, especially these two corrupt, self-serving politicians who laid the groundwork for Trump and his team of incompetents. Walker poisoned the well and hog-tied his successor, but now he implores Evers and the Democrats to join hands with Walker's loyal henchmen to take us back from the brink of destruction and save the day. And Johnson's embarrassing performance during impeachment? Thanks to him and his ilk, we have six more months of fiasco after debacle after catastrophe to endure before we begin our national healing in January.
Really, who could blame us if we told Walker and Johnson to clean up their own mess? But that is not in our DNA. We Dems will faithfully soldier on, pick up the shattered pieces, and rebuild our beloved Wisconsin for ALL our citizens. In the meantime, Walker and Johnson, please get out of our way; and while you are at it, just hush up already.
Dear Editor:
So Mr. Divide and Conquer (Walker) and Mr. Trump-Enabler (RoJo) have the temerity to demand in writing that Democrats "unite" with Republicans to do something to stop COVID-19 spread. Of course. It is we Democrats who must once again step up to clean up the dangerous, deadly detritus the hyper-partisan Wisconsin GOP created.
Please remember it was Republicans, especially these two corrupt, self-serving politicians who laid the groundwork for Trump and his team of incompetents. Walker poisoned the well and hog-tied his successor, but now he implores Evers and the Democrats to join hands with Walker's loyal henchmen to take us back from the brink of destruction and save the day. And RoJo's embarrassing performance during Impeachment? Thanks to him and his ilk, we have six more months of fiasco after debacle after catastrophe to endure before we begin our national healing in January.
Really, who could blame us if we told Walker and Johnson to clean up their own mess? But that is not in our DNA. We Dems will faithfully soldier on, pick up the shattered pieces, and rebuild our beloved Wisconsin for ALL our citizens. In the meantime, Walker and Johnson, please get out of our way; and while you are at it, just hush up already.
Kathleen Marsh
Townsend
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!