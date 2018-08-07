Dear Editor: When I was county executive, Shelia Stubbs and I worked together on important issues — like cleaning up our lakes, improving services for people with disabilities and seniors, and helping move kids out of poverty.
I counted on Shelia. She is thoughtful, passionate, and knowledgeable. She shares my values and priorities. She knows how to work collaboratively. And she knows how to get results.
That’s why Shelia Stubbs has earned my support for state Assembly. Shelia is running to fill the big shoes left by Terese Berceau, who is retiring and who has also endorsed Shelia.
Because there is no Republican running, whoever wins the primary Aug. 14 will be the next state representative. As is often the case in primaries, there are multiple fine candidates to choose from in this race. Shelia's life experience and her proven record on the County Board — particularly on reducing racial disparities — are what we need right now in the state Legislature.
Please join with me in supporting her on Aug. 14.
Kathleen Falk
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.