Kathleen Falk: Lindsay Lemmer is the best candidate for Wisconsin's 48th Assembly District

Dear Editor: During this unprecedented time, when there is breaking news and often heartbreaking news seemingly every hour, I continue to look for leaders to step up. An important election coming up soon will elect a representative for the 48th Assembly District to replace Melissa Sargent who is running for the state Senate.

I am supporting Ald. Lindsay Lemmer. Melissa leaves big shoes to fill; I am confident that Lindsay is the best candidate to do just that.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Lindsay brings the skills and experience we need in the state Legislature. She has a proven record as an elected City Council member in finding solutions to tough problems. She’s championed the MarketReady program, a business training and micro-grant program; voted to increase access to affordable clean energy; and worked on ordinances to reduce harmful plastic waste.

As President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), she’s led the charge against anti-choice and anti-woman legislation. She’s worked to expand voting rights, serving as the communications chair for the Dane County Voter ID Coalition, a collaboration between the NAACP and the League of Women Voters .