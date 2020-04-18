Kathleen Camilla King: Don't bring F-35 jets to Madison

Dear Editor:

"Incompatible with residential activity."

That's a direct quote from the U.S. Air Force about their own F-35 fighter jets. That's why I think it's true.

What's wrong with that is that the Air Force and the federal government is very seriously considering bedding down F-35 fighter jets at Truax.

There are at least seven nearby residential areas. At least two of them have a lot of people on lower incomes as well as several group homes for for people with disabilities, one of which I live in.

I'm rather shocked and surprised that Sen. Tammy Baldwin supports the F-35s.

The environmental impact statement confirms that F-35 fighter have remarkably excessive noise and groundwater pollution levels.

Newer news stories reveal structural flaws accompanied by an unwillingness to investigate and fix them.

Defending our homes with something so highly destructive to our homes is an irreconcilable contradiction.

Kathleen Camilla King

Madison

