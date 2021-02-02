 Skip to main content
Kathie Cannon: Ron Johnson is a danger to democracy

Dear Editor: THANK YOU for your accurate and important opinion piece.

“In the case of Johnson, the facts warrant expulsion. His lies, his abuses of his position and his threats to obstruct governing in order to thwart accountability for incitement of insurrection represent a rejection of his oath of office. He has no place in the United States Senate.”

This man along with many other “GOP” RINOs are a danger to our democracy and must be removed. It is overdue but most important to clean both the House and Senate.

Kathie Cannon

Bend, Oregon

