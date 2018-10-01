Dear Editor: When I was on the faculty at the University of Northern Iowa, Beverly Kopper, the UW-Whitewater chancellor whose husband has had to be banned from the college for sexual harassment, was a professor in the psychology department. Later she was promoted to the rank of associate provost of academic affairs. In both roles she was highly respected, with an impeccable reputation for integrity and ethics. It was a great disappointment in 2010, especially among women, when Kopper left our university to be a chancellor, and yet there was a sense of pride in this great accomplishment.
From media reports, Kopper has handled her difficult situation in a very professional manner, and she states that her responsibility to the students and faculty at UW-Whitewater is her first priority. In all likelihood she was unaware of her husband's inappropriate behavior until some time had passed and believed his denials. It could be her husband, Alan "Pete" Hill's, problems are of fairly recent origin, otherwise she never would have brought him up to the university to work beside her. Whatever the case, we need to recognize that he has not only victimized students, staff, and faculty, but also his wife, who has been placed in an unconscionable position.
I would like to see the faculty at UW-Whitewater take up a petition in support of Chancellor Kopper even as others are unfairly critical.
Katherine van Wormer
Madison
