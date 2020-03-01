Katherine van Wormer: Social workers oppose F-35s in Madison

Dear Editor: I'm so proud of my organization — the National Association of Social Workers, Wisconsin — for speaking out against plans to bring fighter jets to the airport in Madison. The profession of social work is informed by values of social justice and integrity, values that are violated when economic and political interests are put ahead of the public welfare. All schools of social work are now required to teach the importance of environmental justice. After conducting research on the impact of the F-35s to the local community, the NASW-WI issued the following statement:
NASW WI POSITION ON BRINGING F-35 FIGHTER JETS TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD TRUAX FIELD
The National Association of Social Workers, Wisconsin Chapter opposes bringing F-35 jets to the Air National Guard Truax Field. NASW WI is concerned that the greatly elevated sound levels of the F-35s would negatively impact thousands of low income and diverse residents. We are also concerned about the potential impact of this sound on day care centers or schools in the area. Finally NASW WI is concerned about other environmental issues including the potential run off of PFAS in local waterways.
We would request that the federal government drop its proposal to bring the fighter jets to Dane County.
Katherine van Wormer
Madison
