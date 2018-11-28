Dear Editor: I often drive on Monroe Street and was so relieved to have the road opened again. But then I discovered these concrete islands right in the middle of the street that require us to swerve to the right even as the road itself is straight. If you don't notice the curving lines on the street you can land up on the concrete and hit the steel pole. Following the lines in the road requires a passing car on the right to move over too, and many of these drivers are driving fast to pass on the right side. They might not see that the road narrows. Should a bike rider be on the side of the passing car, there's too little space for the bike and car on the right.
What I see happening are crashes into the concrete islands as drivers fail to see the pedestrian blocks until it's too late. Already there are marks on these stands showing that some cars have bumped into them. Under snowy conditions, the curving lines might not be visible at all, and one wonders how the snowplows will clear these concrete structures. Hopefully, something will be done about this situation before accidents happen.
Katherine van Wormer
Madison
