Katherine van Wormer: Drop veteran preference for police hiring

Dear Editor: The hiring of police officers is where it starts. For years, police departments have been pleased to recruit veterans. Here is an announcement from the Veterans Career Center:
There are many reasons why law enforcement agencies actively seek veterans to employ within their ranks and why veterans are attracted to the field of law enforcement upon retirement. For one, the structure of a police force is very similar to that of the military. Secondly, many of the same traits that make a person successful in the military are also required for success in a law enforcement agency. Here are five reasons why veterans make good law enforcement candidates: (Among the reasons listed are discipline and team work.)
Generally, across the states, veterans are given bonus points on civil service tests. Giving extra points to veterans makes it more difficult to hire women and minorities and more likely that military training to combat an enemy will come into play when suspects are confrontational. The legacy of PTSD also can be a problem. There are other lines of work where military service can be a plus, such as working at VA with traumatized veterans or in substance abuse treatment. or even in health care, but not in policing or correctional work.
Today, there is an increasing focus on choosing as police officers people with skills in calming volatile situations, in conflict resolution, and cultural sensitivity.
When I taught in a criminal justice program, I was impressed with the personal qualities I saw in men and women who planned to go into policing or correctional work, some of whom were veterans. A background in military service, however, can be problematic due to the authoritarian nature of military life and the psychological risks associated with combat trauma.
Katherine van Wormer
Madison
