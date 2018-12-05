Dear Editor: The people have spoken, and they no longer want Scott Walker's kind of crooked, dishonest and undemocratic “business." He can end his career as governor by allowing democracy to flourish in Wisconsin, or like he started it — as a puppet to those who are afraid of a free and just society. History won’t look favorably on him, but he doesn't have to be the one who drives that final nail into his own coffin. Let the election results stand. Let the people’s votes be counted. Stop this transparent and unconstitutional Republican power grab.
And enjoy your retirement.
Katherine A. Walton
Madison
