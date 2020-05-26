Katharine Goray: Political power moves have undermined safety

Dear Editor: Political power moves have undermined our safety. It’s time to be loud and constant in the effort to take care of our people and our state.

I suspect this is the underlying plan.

If the country opens up too fast and gets sicker, testing for the virus/antibodies and tracking/surveillance, health care, and education will profit big businesses.

The government will shut us down and start tracking our movements through apps or a chip insert. Tracking will become surveillance.

The shutdown could coincide with the November election. Absentee voting won’t be allowed, and the U.S. Postal Service will be unequipped or bankrupted. There will be no November election. Trump will continue as president until there is a “cure."

The focus will remain on the virus. Policies, laws, regulations, standards, etc. that help people and the planet will be quietly eradicated

The people who will die will be people of color and other marginalized people. And the planet will be destroyed while no one is watching.

I received this comment from my brother today.