Katharine Goray: Political power moves have undermined safety

Dear Editor: Political power moves have undermined our safety. It’s time to be loud and constant in the effort to take care of our people and our state.
I suspect this is the underlying plan.
If the country opens up too fast and gets sicker, testing for the virus/antibodies and tracking/surveillance, health care, and education will profit big businesses.
The government will shut us down and start tracking our movements through apps or a chip insert. Tracking will become surveillance.
The shutdown could coincide with the November election. Absentee voting won’t be allowed, and the U.S. Postal Service will be unequipped or bankrupted. There will be no November election. Trump will continue as president until there is a “cure."
The focus will remain on the virus. Policies, laws, regulations, standards, etc. that help people and the planet will be quietly eradicated
The people who will die will be people of color and other marginalized people. And the planet will be destroyed while no one is watching.
I received this comment from my brother today.
"If you are familiar with Naomi Klein’s 'Shock Doctrine,' you will recognize that it is being applied here at home. Basically, when things get critical, get bad, go south, the forces of the right take advantage to dive things further to the right. Recently, in addition to the attack on the environment, there are attacks on freedom of information, global health systems, and a push to privatize the response to the pandemic.”
Regardless of your political persuasion, choosing profit over people is morally and ethically wrong. We have a responsibility to the planet and future generations to take action to protect it. We need our local and state leaders to fearlessly, visibly, and creatively lead us.
Katharine Goray
Madison
