Katharine Goray: Don't build a new jail

Dear Editor: No new jail.
I believe that if we were to change our methods of policing, increasing intervention and community resources and go to signature bail for non-violent crimes, eliminate parole holds for no new crimes created, adequately deal with homelessness and mental illness and hopefully eliminate plea bargains that the jail demographics and population would change. I would have a concern about electronic supervision. Here is an editorial by Michelle Alexander. We do not want to morph into mass supervision but deal with the systemic issues.
Katharine Goray
Madison
