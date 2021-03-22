Karen Turino: Support incumbents in Monona elections

Dear Editor: After watching the Monona mayoral and City Council forums, I am quite concerned. In my 40-plus years in Monona, including 20 years on the Parks and Recreation Board, I have never seen an election like this, where the incumbents have been attacked with so much vitriol, with accusations that are completely unfounded and false, even after the challengers have had the facts explained to them.
None of the challengers have ever served on Monona’s boards, committees or commissions (one has served on City Council since May 2020), while the incumbents have had years of experience serving and volunteering in Monona. Due to the leadership of Mary O’Connor, Nancy Moore, Kathy Thomas and Doug Wood, Monona has, among other things: Maintained its AA+ bond rating, expanded the tax base in a landlocked community with TIF districts, supported its wonderful park system, and secured the purchase of the San Damiano property, which will be a jewel in Monona for decades to come.
They have served collegially and collaboratively; I am afraid this will change if the challengers are elected. I strongly urge Monona residents to support Mary, Nancy, Kathy and Doug on April 6.
Karen Turino
Monona
