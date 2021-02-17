Karen Stingle: Anne Feeney fought for workers

Dear Editor: Thank you for John Nichols' wonderful column on Anne Feeney's death. I was a great fan of hers, saw her perform live (and of course sang with her) at Folklife in Seattle, and I think one other time — somehow Blair Boulevard in Eugene comes to mind, out in the street, but I can't remember the exact cause.
It was ironic seeing the video of her singing in the Wisconsin statehouse, right after seeing so many horrible images from the Jan. 6 event in the Capitol in D.C. What a contrast. I know who are MY people, and I will continue to uphold the struggles of workers and help them to get their rights — I hope never through violence, but through love.
In solidarity,
Karen Stingle
Eugene, Oregon
