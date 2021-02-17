 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Stingle: Anne Feeney fought for workers

Karen Stingle: Anne Feeney fought for workers

Dear Editor: Thank you for John Nichols' wonderful column on Anne Feeney's death. I was a great fan of hers, saw her perform live (and of course sang with her) at Folklife in Seattle, and I think one other time — somehow Blair Boulevard in Eugene comes to mind, out in the street, but I can't remember the exact cause.

It was ironic seeing the video of her singing in the Wisconsin statehouse, right after seeing so many horrible images from the Jan. 6 event in the Capitol in D.C. What a contrast. I know who are MY people, and I will continue to uphold the struggles of workers and help them to get their rights — I hope never through violence, but through love.

In solidarity,

Karen Stingle

Eugene, Oregon

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics