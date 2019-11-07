Dear Editor: The threat by the state Senate to not confirm Brad Pfaff as Secretary of Agriculture is an outrage. The reasoning — because he has lobbied for funding for suicide prevention among Wisconsin’s dairy farmers — smacks of partisanship at its worst. Is it that funding is an admission that Republican farm policy has lead farmers to the brink of despair?
When the 2018 flood destroyed the village of Ontario, Mr. Pfaff was the first politician on the scene while our own Republican state representatives were never seen. Yes, Gov. Walker did whip in, but after his helicopter destroyed our football field, thanks anyway, we could have happily passed on his visit.
In all the years I have dealt with Mr. Pfaff, there has been no question that he deeply cares for farmers and their rural community. Why you want to deprive the Wisconsin agriculture community of his leadership says a great deal about how you value partisan politics over the welfare of rural Wisconsin.
Karen Parker
Ontario
