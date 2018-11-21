Dear Editor: You're full if it. Scott Walker did a heck of a lot for this state! I am moving out after being here all my life because we are sick and tired of paying your high taxes, we just cannot afford it, and you will see a lot of that when Tony Evers steps in! Your kind treated Walker terribly and you will pay someday; you don't treat people like that! When Evers does something wrong we should recall him like you did to Walker! That's just awful!
Karen Nighbor
Germantown
