Karen Lund: Join League of Women Voters day of action

Dear Editor: Mark your calendars! On April 29, the League of Women Voters of the United States is hosting a nationwide day of action focused on redistricting efforts. There will be events around the country to increase public awareness and engagement around the redistricting process, and make sure the public's voice is heard.
Visit LWVUS' People Powered Day of Action page for more information on the day, including a National Kick-off Pep Rally Event on April 29 at 9 a.m.
In Wisconsin, the League will be launching another effort of the fair maps email campaign, encouraging Wisconsinites to contact their legislators to demand a nonpartisan and transparent map drawing process. Check the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition Facebook page.
There is a lot of momentum going forward. In Wisconsin, 56 counties have passed resolutions and 32 counties referendums backing fair maps. On April 6, four more counties did the same, along with the city of Appleton. Together we can make sure the voting districts are balanced and our state legislature reflects the will of the people of Wisconsin.
Martin Luther King III said, “If we are to be a great democracy, we must all take an active role in our democracy.”
Karen Lund
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.