Dear Editor: Satya Rhodes-Conway guaranteed my vote with her position in The Cap Times on the plans for Pick 'n Save on South Park. lt is unconscionable to take away the only food market within a huge area where many families already struggle with getting to a grocery store! Many elderly folks use this store. A number of residents in the area walk to Pick 'n Save. The city's vision should be to expand this market — not raze it!
Providing and maintaining a supermarket in this area should be top priority. Parents coming home from work at 5:30 p.m. should not have to add an additional bus or taxi ride. lt already is a challenge for those who rely on public transportation to carry a load of groceries: a gallon of milk, 10 pounds of potatoes, a bag of apples, and six cans of soup.
Let's see how we can help, not increase the obstacles to a neighborhood that needs and deserves support. If building on this property is unavoidable, a new market must be built and open before any demolition takes place!
Karen Ling
Madison
