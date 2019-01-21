Dear Editor: How did it come to this? A great movie line that perfectly sums up the thoughts of many Wisconsin citizens. We live here, work here, raise our families here and want so badly to believe Wisconsin is our little slice of heaven. But tarnishing the state's image are the rampant, cruel wildlife-killing contests that take place here, where individuals with a penchant for killing innocent animals are allowed to invade Wisconsin's woodlands and kill as many animals as it takes to satisfy their bloodlust. The sole purpose of this exercise in human depravity is to attain bragging rights of killing the most animals or the largest animal.
Our society will never evolve to a better existence until all of us start making a concerted effort to promote kindness and caring toward all beings. Wildlife killing contests have no place in Wisconsin or anywhere else.
Karen J. Hall
Lake Geneva
