Karen Greenler: We can create new art to reflect Wisconsin's diversity

Dear Editor: Madison’s news has been disturbing lately. Much of it focused on the riots that toppled two statues near the Capitol. Far more disturbing was the news of three assaults that happened that night. Rioters beat a white state senator on the Capitol grounds and, later, beat and robbed a black motorist on John Nolen Drive. Unrelated to these incidents, a group of white men attacked a biracial woman at a stop light. They yelled slurs and used lighter fluid to set her on fire. These horrifying assaults remind us: violence begets violence and will not bring about a better Madison or a better world.
As for the statues? Although I didn’t know anything about the abolitionist Heg, I was fond of Lady Forward. But public art comes and goes and it simply isn't as important as the Black deaths that have caused recent protests and Tuesday night’s assaults. We can honor Colonel Heg and Lady Forward by looking Forward and creating new art reflective of our state’s diversity. Perhaps we could erect a statue of Vel Phillips or a marker acknowledging that our state capital sits on ancestral Ho-Chunk land. I urge Gov. Evers to set up a digital suggestion box for new ideas!
Karen Greenler
Madison
