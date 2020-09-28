Karen Greenler: Senate should be consistent with Supreme Court replacements

Dear Editor:
An open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson:
Dear Sen. Johnson,
In February of 2016, you were among those who denied President Obama a hearing on his Supreme Court nominee, saying, "Let the American people have a voice in the composition of the court."
I know all the arguments about the Senate and president being of the same or different parties. And you and I both know this argument is nothing more than a fig leaf to cover hypocrisy.
I am asking you to be a man of your word, not a hypocrite. You know that this "change of rules" would make you cry foul if it were done by the Democrats.
"Therefore, all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them; for this is the Law and the Prophets." Matthew 7:12 (KJV)
By all that is decent and right, treat the nomination of Ginsberg's replacement in the same way you treated the nomination for Scalia's replacement.
Thank you,
Karen Greenler
Madison
