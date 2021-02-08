Karen Eckert: Wisconsin should permanently shut down mink farms

Dear Editor: Last year, hundreds of mink fur farms around the world — including two in Wisconsin — became infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. Filthy conditions and cramped cages allowed the virus to spread quickly and mutate before transmitting it back to fur workers. This is the only known animal-to-human transmission of COVID-19 outside the original source, and new research suggests fur-farmed mink are a potential cause of this pandemic.
Because of this risk to the public, nearly 20 million mink were preemptively killed last year, and France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Hungary passed legislation to move away from mink fur production.
But in Wisconsin, mink farmers are receiving preferential treatment by getting the vaccine ahead of so many deserving, at-risk people. Instead, Wisconsin should take note of the fur industry’s decline and close these farms for good.
According to the USDA, the U.S. mink industry reported its worst year on record in 2019 (pre-pandemic). With so many fashion designers and major retailers moving away from fur products and cities, states and even countries looking to ban fur sales, the industry will likely continue its decline.
And rightfully so. Keeping undomesticated animals in small cages and denying them any ability to swim, dig or run for an unnecessary fashion statement is cruel and dangerous. Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported that nearly 3,400 mink died from the coronavirus on one farm in Taylor County. These farms will continue to be reservoirs for the virus, and potentially the next pandemic.
Wisconsin should close these farms once and for all and help the farmers find more sustainable business models that do not include the inhumane treatment of animals and are not a risk to our health.
Karen Eckert
Holmen
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.