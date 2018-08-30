Dear Editor: When climate change models include precipitation, it could be that the annual total may not change much for us. But we can expect dryer summers and more moisture in other seasons. According to the Sea Grant Institute's 2000 summary, "What climate change means to Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest," Wisconsin's precipitation patterns in the future mean that "when it does rain or snow, it’s likely to be in very large amounts." What we've learned in the 18 years since this was published is that the climate is changing far more rapidly than first predicted. Our recent catastrophic rains seem rare to us today but will they seem so five or 10 years from now?
Karen Carlson
Madison
