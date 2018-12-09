Dear Editor: This is in response to the letter you published regarding the resignation of the Hamilton Middle School teacher that directed a racial slur toward a child.
Mr. Lister characterized this as “bad judgment” that “intended no harm.” When a racial slur exits a teacher’s mouth without stumbling, or even defaulting to censoring the delivery of the word, that is much more than a slip of tongue. This teacher attempted to diminish the brutality of a word rooted in hate and blood, by making a poor and trivial comparison.
Impact is greater than intent. If the teacher was truly apologetic, and understood the depth of their actions, they would be aware that their continued presence in the schools would be harmful in many ways. They would prioritize black lives over their own damaged ego.
As a parent of a black student at Hamilton, I am thankful that the school’s administration and the district recognized the impact of this incident and took action that respects and protects not only the child who was directly harmed, but all the other black students and staff that were affected.
What would be hypocritical is if Superintendent Jen Cheatham had diminished the impact of this incident while championing black excellence districtwide. She is taking a strong stance against racism, even when it makes white community members feel threatened and uncomfortable. There is no room for our white fragility while children in our community are still questioning if their lives matter.
Mr. Lister created a victim out of the aggressor, while completely ignoring the real victim, a child. This implies that being called a racist is equivalent to experiencing racism. As white Madisonians, we are all responsible for the racial inequities and injustice that exists in our community. Real change happens when we stop denying, ignoring, and supporting racism.
Karen Brown
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.