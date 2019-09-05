Dear Editor: Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column shows a true lack of understanding of the principles that this country was founded on. The founders believed that our right to self defense was a right that came with the laws of nature and nature's God. Richard Henry Lee, a signer of the Constitution and a president of the Continental Congress, said that ALL citizens should be at all times armed and should be taught, especially when young, how to use them. This issue is not a gun problem, it is a problem of the heart. Get your facts straight. You obviously do not speak for the American people at large!
Justin Snow
Howard, Ohio
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.