Justin Masuga: Don't send students back to in-person classes

Dear Editor: I don't believe that at this time there is a safe way to send any children back to school. Kids naturally get more sick when they return to school. We have a first grader in MMSD this year and every year when she returns to school she gets sick. It's unavoidable. Children simply do not think about germs the way parents do. You tell them not to do something and two seconds later they are doing that thing because they forgot. I'm not risking my child's health and my family's health because the county says K-12 can be in person. If they go back now, they will get sick. They will transmit COVID-19 to family members and people will die. Going virtual until we get COVID-19 under control is the only smart thing to do. For the safety of everyone do not send anyone back to in-person classes.
Justin Masuga
Madison
