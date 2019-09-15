The University of Wisconsin owes Quintez Cephus an apology.
This young black man was slandered, deprived of a year of peak educational and athletic experiences, and marginalized in his own community — all based on an untruth the university was too quick to endorse. This trauma is nothing new for young black men in America but I think it’s time someone takes responsibility for it. This just can’t keep happening. The individual administrators responsible for this atrocity should be held personally responsible, including the unaccountable bureaucrats in the Title IX office. These people need to have skin in the game, just like the men who risk censure and imprisonment for consensual sexual activity.
The women who unfairly slandered this young black man should also face the consequences for their own actual violations of the University of Wisconsin administrative code: drinking underage, and making false statements regarding a university matter.
We all say we “believe the victim.” In this case, these unnamed women were not victims. That is the truth, unanimously agreed upon by a jury of Quintez Cephus’ peers. The real victim was Quintez Cephus. Not only that, but the rest of society itself. In this mad rush to endorse misandristic, feminist doctrine, the state’s foremost academic institution abandoned truth, evidence and due process. That undermined the very purpose of higher education and the foundation of Western society itself.
The University of Wisconsin owes Quintez Cephus an apology, and it owes the people of Wisconsin one, too.
Justin Hahn
Kenosha
