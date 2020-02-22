Justin Hahn: Don't erase male victims of domestic violence, homelessness

Dear Editor: I am writing about the recent column, “The injustice of domestic violence and homelessness.” While it is good to see coverage of homeless issues, I wonder about the abjectly anti-male perspective this opinion piece takes. It completely erases male victims of domestic violence and homelessness.
Men are far and away more likely to be homeless than women, and men suffer domestic violence at rates roughly similar to women. In fact, in recent years men have begun to outpace women as victims of domestic violence. We as a society just don’t care about them. We’d rather homeless men die in the gutter than recognize their unmet needs.
The authors of this piece should work to expand their empathy for men. Unless, of course, they don’t mind being sexist bigots. Seems like that’s what they’re going for, honestly. The editors of this publication should also reconsider their discriminatory publication policies. Giving voice to discriminatory bigots is just as bad as being a discriminatory bigot oneself.
Justin Hahn
Kenosha
