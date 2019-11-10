Dear Editor: I lived in Wisconsin for many years and still have family and friends there. At one time, we rented a house on a dairy farm and saw how hard dairy farmers must work. It breaks my heart to see what Trump has done to all small farmers with his policies and tariffs.
In every aspect, he is destroying small businesses and the little people to make the big corporations and their top people richer. He needs to go, and Mitch McConnell needs to go so all the crooks in Washington, D.C. can be investigated.
Thank you for reporting the truth.
June Davies
Bandon, Oregon
