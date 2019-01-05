Dear Editor: A neighbor recently commented that he couldn't find any non-GMO crop seeds without chemical/neonicotinoid seed coatings. I searched online and to my dismay found one seed company in the region, Albert Lea in Minnesota, providing untreated seed. The untreated non-GMO corn seed they offer is almost twice the price of treated seed.
On further searching, I discovered that a few big chemical companies now own most of the seed companies. The coatings on their seeds typically contain at least five fungicides and a couple insecticides like neonicotinoids (neonics).
Many studies have proven that seed coatings are largely unnecessary. Farmers have been convinced that they won't have a good crop without them. In fact, the chemicals on the seed, particularly the neonics, kill all the beneficial organisms in the soil along with the pathogens. This leads to reduced yield as the crops lose the advantage of beneficial organisms that actually provide nutrients to the plant.
Systemic (in the plant system) neonics, in particular, enter the surface and ground water. They have been implicated in the collapse of pollinator numbers and bird deaths.
We need to support small seed companies that provide non-GMO, untreated seed before we live in a sterile landscape devoid of all life. Neonics have been banned in some countries.
Rachel Carson, unfortunately, was correct when she predicted the demise of the living systems that sustain us, due, in part, to the treadmill of increasing poisons in agriculture.
Juliee de la Terre
Viola
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.