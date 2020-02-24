Julie Sherwood: Students should be able to come out on their own terms

Dear Editor: Our students are learning to be adults at school. I, as a teacher in the MMSD support, encourage and protect their process.
That process includes career decisions as well as all decisions that impact who they will be as adults. I have had discussions about religion, gender, sexual orientation, names (first name, nickname, last name, hyphenated, etc.)
No one has the right to information a student shares with me other than information that I must report, such as child abuse.
Students know when THEY are ready to share gender information. It is NOT my role to be the gender police. I will report self-harm or suicidal issues to authorities at school.
The individual, at any age, should be in charge of when, where, how and to whom they come out, no matter what they are coming out about.
I support our students and their/our rights to be who we are and share that information when/if/how we want to.
Julie Sherwood
Madison
