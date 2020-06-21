Julie Riemer: Press must highlight hypocrisy of Vos

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: The press needs to highlight the extraordinary hypocrisy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He expressed outrage that we have access to his policy making on COVID-19 phone call yet has no problem with the myriad secret meetings with Walker, including the secret gerrymandering of our state. The press must point this out, lest we forget.