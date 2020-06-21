Julie Riemer: Press must highlight hypocrisy of Vos

Dear Editor: The press needs to highlight the extraordinary hypocrisy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He expressed outrage that we have access to his policy making on COVID-19 phone call yet has no problem with the myriad secret meetings with Walker, including the secret gerrymandering of our state. The press must point this out, lest we forget.
Julie Riemer
Osceola
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!