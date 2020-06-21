Julie Riemer: Press must highlight hypocrisy of Vos

Julie Riemer: Press must highlight hypocrisy of Vos

Dear Editor: The press needs to highlight the extraordinary hypocrisy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He expressed outrage that we have access to his policy making on COVID-19 phone call yet has no problem with the myriad secret meetings with Walker, including the secret gerrymandering of our state. The press must point this out, lest we forget.

Julie Riemer

Osceola

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics