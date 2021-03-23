Julie Lyne: Evers' budget proposal prioritizes sustainability

Dear Editor: I applaud Gov. Evers and his administration for their 2021-23 budget proposal. I had the chance to speak at a budget listening session where I expressed my concerns about the climate crisis and enthusiasm in support of aggressive climate protection initiatives.
The governor has plans in place to reduce Wisconsin's dependency on coal-powered electricity. Wisconsin’s power plants are the largest suppliers of in-state electricity generation and historically more than half of the state’s electricity has come from coal. Burning coal is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the electricity sector. Air pollution from coal-fired power plants is linked to worsening effects in acute respiratory disease, chronic heart and lung disease, neurological problems and cancer. Toxic sludge from coal ash, a waste material, is known to contaminate groundwater. Fortunately, this pollution is decreasing with the retirement of many coal-fired power plants throughout our country and state.
As said by the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, “we are in the midst of the historic transition.” Since 2019, coal now fuels less than half of our electricity and coal plant retirements are quickly becoming the economical choice for utilities that now place value in sustainable clean energy alternatives. The Governor’s “Badger Bounceback Plan” will set steps in place to allow for true change toward sustainable communities. Live sessions for additional information and community engagement on the budget are now scheduled this spring and can be found on the governor’s website.
Julie Lyne
Madison
