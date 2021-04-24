Julie Lyne: Evers' budget offers exceptional efforts for climate change action

Dear Editor: Gov. Evers’ budget plan is exceptional in support for local action on climate change. Plans to create an Office on Environmental Justice and an Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy are important steps. Here, municipalities and trial nations across the state will receive support for climate protective projects with incentive for innovative and diversified solutions for clean energy, local hazard mitigation, and community health promotion.
I believe decision-making for population and climate health should be locally driven from people who wish to protect their best interests, environments and skill sets. The Indigenous people of this state, the communities of color, smallholder farmers, universities and conservationists are more than capable of organizing and supplying aggressive solutions to meet our climate crisis demands. Wisconsin's population size and natural resource profiles are strategically good for this administration to lead a strong example of community competent climate action for others to follow.
Other important features of the governor’s budget support specific pathways towards sustainable living. The budget calls to double the funding for this state's widely popular Focus on Energy program. This clean energy program gives direction to residents and businesses in Wisconsin in making smart choices for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Some of the funding in the Focus on Energy program will be prioritized to low-income residents.
Added plans call for each county to establish a property assessed clean energy (PACE) financing program so that residential, commercial and governmental customers may receive low-cost debt financing of clean energy projects. The budget continues with details for grant funding projects including a large renewable and clean energy research grant and a technical assistance grant program to assist municipalities and tribal nations in developing community-specific plans to be carbon-free by 2050.
Julie Lyne
Madison
